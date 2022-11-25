Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Raised to C$13.00 at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

CFW opened at C$6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,942.30. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,002.84. Also, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at C$6,942.30. Insiders have sold 1,731,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,894,870 over the last three months.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

