Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$3.30 Price Target for Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price objective on Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$524.12 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.59.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.