Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.42.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE CWB opened at C$25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$21.21 and a 12-month high of C$41.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

