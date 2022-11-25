Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$5.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEED shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of WEED opened at C$4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.55. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

