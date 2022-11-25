Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.