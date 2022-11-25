Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $48.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.50.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Century Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 59,853 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 108,425 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.