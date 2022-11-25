Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 74,060 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 505.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 18.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $39.72 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

