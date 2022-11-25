Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 28.6% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 530,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 132.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 428,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 347.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 279,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 399.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 261,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Up 0.3 %

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

