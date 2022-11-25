Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 481.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $151.26 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

