Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $77.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

