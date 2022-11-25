Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 34,749 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

