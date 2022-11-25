Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $318,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PWV stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

