Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 12,732 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.93 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

