Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 162 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average is $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.