Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 23,252 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,252 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 610.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

