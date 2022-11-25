Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.28 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.