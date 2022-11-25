Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 304,766 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 571.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 91,874 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 85,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 609.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 558,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GSG opened at $21.25 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

