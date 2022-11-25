Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $211.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $288.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

