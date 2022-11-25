Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after buying an additional 30,331 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,950,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $69.35 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

