Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,048,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 349.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 139,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 108,361 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

