Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,602,000 after buying an additional 338,232 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 84,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 195,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 183,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

