Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,281,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,008 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.