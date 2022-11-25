Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 8,383 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 40.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.2% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUL opened at $35.29 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

