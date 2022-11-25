Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.