Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,697 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $111.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

