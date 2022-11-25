Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,379 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 866,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

TTD stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,477.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $110.87.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.