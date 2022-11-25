Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 388,875 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 179,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 161,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,077,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FUMB stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93.

