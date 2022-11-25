Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81.

