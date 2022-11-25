Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

NYSE:ETN opened at $165.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

