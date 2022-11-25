Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 209 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,516.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,323.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,190.67. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

