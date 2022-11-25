Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 221 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $299,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Airbnb by 15.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,992,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,391 shares of company stock worth $94,263,463. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

