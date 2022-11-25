Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,389 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90.

