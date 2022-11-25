Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 661,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in American Express by 532.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $153.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.87. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

