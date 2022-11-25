Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.12 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

