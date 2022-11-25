Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

