Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DexCom were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 208.7% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.