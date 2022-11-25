Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.47 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.20 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.