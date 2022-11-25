Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.65 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

