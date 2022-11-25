Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $80.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $117.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.