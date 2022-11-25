Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 25 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Humana were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $538.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $517.29 and a 200-day moving average of $484.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

