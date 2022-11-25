Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.74% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,602.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 344,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 324,563 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,575 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 52.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 706,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,765 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.6 %

FMAY stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

