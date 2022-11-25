Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,138 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $87.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $118.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

