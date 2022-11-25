Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 22,533 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 303.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $94.15.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

