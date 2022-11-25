Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 358 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $237.34 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.67 and a 200-day moving average of $243.12.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.