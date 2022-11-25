Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 48 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $297.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.91 and a 200 day moving average of $313.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

