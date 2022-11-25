Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,983 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

