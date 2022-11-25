CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,278 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of CGI worth $26,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 231.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in CGI by 795.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

