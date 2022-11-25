Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $390.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $693.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

