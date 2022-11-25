Cheniere Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $20.35 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a report issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $20.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

