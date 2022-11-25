Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $440.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Cintas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Cintas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Cintas by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $455.40 on Tuesday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.47 and a 200-day moving average of $401.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

